Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain 6.70% so far this year. What now?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] loss -4.53% on the last trading session, reaching $19.59 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We delivered record EPS of $0.20, record operating cash flow of $54 million, and our fastest quarterly inventory turns in 6 years, during the most challenging economic climate in decades,” said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente. “Our team has done a phenomenal job remaining extremely nimble throughout this highly uncertain and fluid environment, finding innovative ways to deliver operating efficiencies throughout the business and rapidly adjusting our marketing and merchandising strategies to stay connected with our customer.”.

Revolve Group Inc. represents 69.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.43 billion with the latest information. RVLV stock price has been found in the range of $19.05 to $20.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 2112775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for RVLV stock

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 21.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.93, while it was recorded at 20.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 24.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

There are presently around $229 million, or 76.80% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,401,989, which is approximately 15.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,132,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.18 million in RVLV stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $21.56 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly -25.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 3,267,542 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,970,172 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,473,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,710,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,254 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,463 shares during the same period.