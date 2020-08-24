Realty Income Corporation [O] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $70

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] closed the trading session at $61.12 on 08/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.3645, while the highest price level was $61.448. The company report on August 21, 2020 that Realty Income Announces $1.0 Billion Commercial Paper Program.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has established a U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured commercial paper program.

Under the terms of the program, the company may issue from time to time unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding of $1.0 billion. The notes will be sold under customary terms in the United States commercial paper note market and will rank pari passu with all of the company’s other unsecured senior indebtedness, including the company’s outstanding senior notes and borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility. Note proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company expects to use its $3.0 billion revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under the commercial paper program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.99 percent and weekly performance of 0.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, O reached to a volume of 1836053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $65.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $55 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 128.05.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.18, while it was recorded at 61.15 for the last single week of trading, and 64.97 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,737 million, or 75.90% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,878,773, which is approximately 0.64% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,005,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.63 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 18.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

400 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 22,445,074 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 21,219,347 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 213,817,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,482,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,853,330 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,724 shares during the same period.