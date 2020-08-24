Northcoast Upgrade IAA Inc. [IAA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] traded at a high on 08/21/20, posting a 1.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.83. The company report on August 20, 2020 that IAA Enhances Efficiencies With Transportation Management System Investment in the United Kingdom.

Partnership with INFORM expands UK capacity while improving customer experience.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced today that its UK-based business unit has implemented INFORM Transportation Management System (TMS). This marks the next stage of its UK technology modernisation programme and leverages INFORM-software’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) and digital decision-making.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1019968 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IAA Inc. stands at 2.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.34%.

The market cap for IAA stock reached $6.45 billion, with 133.80 million shares outstanding and 133.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, IAA reached a trading volume of 1019968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAA Inc. [IAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $51.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has IAA stock performed recently?

IAA Inc. [IAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, IAA shares gained by 18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.19, while it was recorded at 48.26 for the last single week of trading, and 41.50 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for IAA Inc. [IAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAA Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAA.

Insider trade positions for IAA Inc. [IAA]

There are presently around $7,059 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,980,806, which is approximately -5.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 10,585,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.87 million in IAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $291.98 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly 3.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 30,104,431 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 28,359,733 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 86,099,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,564,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,914,329 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,791,306 shares during the same period.