Market cap of Rayonier Inc. [RYN] reaches 3.85B – now what?

Rayonier Inc. [NYSE: RYN] price surged by 3.12 percent to reach at $0.88. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Rayonier Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) today reported second quarter net income attributable to Rayonier of $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share, on revenues of $195.6 million. This compares to net income attributable to Rayonier of $18.8 million, or $0.14 per share, on revenues of $184.8 million in the prior year quarter. The second quarter results included costs related to the merger with Pope Resources1 of $13.5 million. Excluding these merger-related costs, pro forma net income2 was $15.2 million, or $0.11 per share, versus $18.8 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior year period.

The following table summarizes the current quarter and comparable prior year period results:.

A sum of 1641160 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 602.39K shares. Rayonier Inc. shares reached a high of $29.64 and dropped to a low of $28.89 until finishing in the latest session at $29.05.

The one-year RYN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.28. The average equity rating for RYN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rayonier Inc. [RYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYN shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rayonier Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $33 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Rayonier Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66.

RYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rayonier Inc. [RYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, RYN shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for Rayonier Inc. [RYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.48, while it was recorded at 28.45 for the last single week of trading, and 27.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rayonier Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Inc. [RYN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.88 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. Rayonier Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.34.

Return on Total Capital for RYN is now 2.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Inc. [RYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.25. Additionally, RYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Inc. [RYN] managed to generate an average of $167,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Rayonier Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RYN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rayonier Inc. go to 5.00%.

Rayonier Inc. [RYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,467 million, or 87.90% of RYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,705,710, which is approximately 0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,649,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.78 million in RYN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $374.49 million in RYN stock with ownership of nearly 3.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Inc. [NYSE:RYN] by around 7,144,107 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 7,233,431 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 104,960,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,338,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,610,192 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,414,648 shares during the same period.