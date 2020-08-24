Market cap of Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] reaches 52.21B – now what?

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] closed the trading session at $353.44 on 08/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $350.33, while the highest price level was $356.71. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Lam Research and VELO3D Strike Strategic Agreement to Use Metal Additive Manufacturing Applications for Production of Semiconductor Capital Equipment.

Joint agreement includes proprietary process development and investment in VELO3D.

Digital manufacturing innovator VELO3D and Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced a joint development agreement that includes collaboration on novel materials and designs in metal additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing applications for the semiconductor industry. Lam plans to significantly increase the volume of parts produced by AM over the next five years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.88 percent and weekly performance of -5.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, LRCX reached to a volume of 2535833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $395.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $270 to $435. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $305, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on LRCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 11.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 45.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, LRCX shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 344.98, while it was recorded at 367.56 for the last single week of trading, and 294.09 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.62 and a Gross Margin at +45.88. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.96.

Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lam Research Corporation posted 3.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 17.23%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,769 million, or 89.20% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,083,759, which is approximately -0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,406,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $2.38 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly 3.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 13,581,763 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 12,561,146 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 100,523,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,666,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,418,407 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 938,386 shares during the same period.