Market cap of F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] reaches 8.22B – now what?

F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $135.57 during the day while it closed the day at $135.32. The company report on August 13, 2020 that F5 to Participate in KeyBanc’s Future of Technology Series.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced that it will participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series, conducted virtually.

F5’s presentation, beginning at 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, will be webcast live. Interested attendees can access the live webcast via the Investor Relations section of F5.com or via this link. An archived version of the webcast will be available on F5’s Investor Relations page through November 15, 2020.

F5 Networks Inc. stock has also loss -0.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIV stock has declined by -1.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.88% and lost -3.10% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIV stock reached $8.22 billion, with 60.98 million shares outstanding and 60.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 837.12K shares, FFIV reached a trading volume of 1269102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIV shares is $163.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for F5 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for F5 Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FFIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F5 Networks Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIV in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FFIV stock trade performance evaluation

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, FFIV shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.56, while it was recorded at 134.74 for the last single week of trading, and 133.57 for the last 200 days.

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12 and a Gross Margin at +83.91. F5 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.07.

Return on Total Capital for FFIV is now 34.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] managed to generate an average of $80,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.F5 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F5 Networks Inc. posted 2.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F5 Networks Inc. go to 2.45%.

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,987 million, or 98.40% of FFIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,802,214, which is approximately -2.188% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,763,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.55 million in FFIV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $424.47 million in FFIV stock with ownership of nearly 15.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F5 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV] by around 8,667,758 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 7,040,960 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 43,317,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,026,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIV stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,966,930 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,206,607 shares during the same period.