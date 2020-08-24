Market Analysts see SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] loss -1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $19.78 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2020 that SelectQuote to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Earnings on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will host a conference call on the day of the release (September 9, 2020) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing (833) 350-1343 (domestic) or (236) 389-2431 (international) and using conference ID: 2669864. The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx and can be accessed via this link. Interested parties should register at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

SelectQuote Inc. represents 164.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.25 billion with the latest information. SLQT stock price has been found in the range of $19.31 to $20.2667.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 1204439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SLQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00.

Trading performance analysis for SLQT stock

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.55, while it was recorded at 20.14 for the last single week of trading.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.22 and a Gross Margin at +69.06. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.51.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now 39.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.75. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to 25.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $940 million, or 29.60% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,018,120, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,555,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.89 million in SLQT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $66.12 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 47,540,090 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,540,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,540,090 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.