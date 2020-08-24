Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Is Currently 1.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE: LPX] gained 1.67% or 0.55 points to close at $33.52 with a heavy trading volume of 1087984 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that LP Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter.

It opened the trading session at $32.69, the shares rose to $33.545 and dropped to $32.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPX points out that the company has recorded 1.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -158.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LPX reached to a volume of 1087984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPX shares is $35.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for LPX stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, LPX shares gained by 12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.99 for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.51, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading, and 26.35 for the last 200 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +12.99. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.22.

Return on Total Capital for LPX is now 4.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.56. Additionally, LPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]

There are presently around $3,563 million, or 95.70% of LPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,138,807, which is approximately -3.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,472,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.56 million in LPX stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $277.8 million in LPX stock with ownership of nearly 15.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX] by around 11,919,003 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 13,391,553 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 80,973,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,284,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,296,634 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,285 shares during the same period.