Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] Revenue clocked in at $876.50 million, down -32.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE: KRC] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Kilroy Realty’s The Exchange on Sixteenth Earns WELL Certification at the Gold Level.

Largest Project in San Francisco Certified at the Gold Level.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that its four-building, 750,000 square foot office project, The Exchange on Sixteenth, has earned WELL Core & Shell Certification at the Gold level by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). As part of this certification, health and wellness elements were incorporated into all aspects of the building design, including enhanced air and water quality, elements promoting physical fitness, and the incorporation of natural and artistic features.

A sum of 1051295 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 900.78K shares. Kilroy Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $57.07 and dropped to a low of $56.27 until finishing in the latest session at $56.92.

The one-year KRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.69. The average equity rating for KRC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRC shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Kilroy Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Kilroy Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on KRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kilroy Realty Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRC in the course of the last twelve months was 98.03.

KRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, KRC shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.89, while it was recorded at 57.20 for the last single week of trading, and 69.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kilroy Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.98. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.08.

Return on Total Capital for KRC is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.04. Additionally, KRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] managed to generate an average of $724,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

KRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kilroy Realty Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kilroy Realty Corporation go to 8.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,856 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,377,007, which is approximately -0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,548,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.24 million in KRC stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $539.17 million in KRC stock with ownership of nearly -21.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kilroy Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE:KRC] by around 16,210,550 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 13,005,050 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 91,232,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,447,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,354,895 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,408,966 shares during the same period.