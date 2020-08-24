Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Is Currently -0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE: KDP] loss -0.89% or -0.26 points to close at $28.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4982235 shares. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) (the “Company” or “KDP”) announced today the completion of its previously-announced registered public secondary offering of 45.0 million shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.31 billion. All of the shares were sold by Maple Holdings B.V. (“Maple”). Maple is a holding company majority-owned by JAB Holdings B.V. (“JAB”).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as underwriter for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $29.20, the shares rose to $29.20 and dropped to $28.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KDP points out that the company has recorded -0.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 4982235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $33.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 41.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for KDP stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.41, while it was recorded at 29.26 for the last single week of trading, and 28.01 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.39 and a Gross Margin at +55.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.85. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $49,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 11.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $12,797 million, or 31.60% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 85,814,985, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 54,963,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.31 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -10.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE:KDP] by around 157,277,056 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 41,634,465 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 243,440,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,351,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,614,780 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,282,467 shares during the same period.