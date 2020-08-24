Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] Revenue clocked in at $2.87 billion, up 27.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: GO] closed the trading session at $41.51 on 08/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.31, while the highest price level was $42.005. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Net sales increased 24.5% to $803.4 million Comparable store sales increased 16.7% Net income increased by $40.0 million to $29.3 million Adjusted net income (1) increased 189.2% to $41.8 million Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 34.7% to $60.6 million.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended June 27, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.92 percent and weekly performance of -3.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, GO reached to a volume of 1162506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $43.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $50 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on GO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GO in the course of the last twelve months was 53.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GO stock trade performance evaluation

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, GO shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.90, while it was recorded at 41.96 for the last single week of trading, and 35.26 for the last 200 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for GO is now 4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.23. Additionally, GO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] managed to generate an average of $18,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 301.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. go to 14.63%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,579 million, or 93.30% of GO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,917,556, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7,880,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.12 million in GO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $266.89 million in GO stock with ownership of nearly 45.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:GO] by around 31,514,021 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 32,000,902 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 22,714,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,229,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GO stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,566,283 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 28,932,410 shares during the same period.