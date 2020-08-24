Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is 13.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a low on 08/21/20, posting a -1.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $149.26. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Lilly and Innovent Announce Global Expansion of TYVYT Licensing Agreement.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Innovent Biologics, Inc. (HKEX: 01801) today announced a global expansion of their strategic alliance for TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody immuno-oncology medicine that was co-developed by Innovent and Lilly in China.

In 2019, Lilly and Innovent began commercializing TYVYT in China after being granted marketing approval for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma after at least two lines of systemic chemotherapy. TYVYT is the only PD-1 inhibitor to be included in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) and is included in the 2019 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology for Lymphoid Malignancies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3078595 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 1.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.03%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $144.75 billion, with 907.20 million shares outstanding and 793.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3078595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $165.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $157 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $148, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 53.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.60, while it was recorded at 151.51 for the last single week of trading, and 143.17 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +78.85. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.78.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 27.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.90. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 548.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $137,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eli Lilly and Company posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 13.18%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $110,875 million, or 80.40% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 111,560,304, which is approximately -1.511% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 71,605,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.69 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.38 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly -2.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

755 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 30,294,106 shares. Additionally, 780 investors decreased positions by around 38,444,312 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 674,093,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 742,832,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,200,984 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 783,570 shares during the same period.