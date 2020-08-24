Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] moved up 1.61: Why It’s Important

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE: DEA] closed the trading session at $24.60 on 08/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.01, while the highest price level was $24.63. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Easterly Government Properties to Participate in Virtual Investor Meetings and Provide Updated Second Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will participate in virtual investor meetings on August 12th and 13th.

Electronic copies of the written materials to be provided to investors in connection with the meetings can be found in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.67 percent and weekly performance of 3.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 810.21K shares, DEA reached to a volume of 1200421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEA shares is $27.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on DEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Easterly Government Properties Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.70.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, DEA shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.70, while it was recorded at 24.14 for the last single week of trading, and 24.19 for the last 200 days.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for DEA is now 0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.96. Additionally, DEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] managed to generate an average of $191,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Easterly Government Properties Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEA.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,866 million, or 99.70% of DEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,083,133, which is approximately 1.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,716,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.43 million in DEA stocks shares; and RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD, currently with $135.08 million in DEA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE:DEA] by around 12,218,401 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 8,429,575 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 55,186,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,834,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,051,723 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 180,590 shares during the same period.