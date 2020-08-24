Cowen slashes price target on Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] – find out why.

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Subaru Selects Xilinx to Power New-Generation EyeSight System.

New ADAS technology debuts in the all-new Subaru Levorg for the Japanese market.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) today announced that its technology is powering the new version of Subaru’s vision-based advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), EyeSight. Integrated into the all-new Subaru Levorg, the new EyeSight system will provide advanced features including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and pre-collision braking, putting best-in-class safety technology into the hands of consumers.

A sum of 1971403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Xilinx Inc. shares reached a high of $102.00 and dropped to a low of $100.50 until finishing in the latest session at $102.00.

The one-year XLNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.73. The average equity rating for XLNX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $109.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $90 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for XLNX shares from 100 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

XLNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, XLNX shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.61, while it was recorded at 102.73 for the last single week of trading, and 91.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xilinx Inc. Fundamentals:

Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

XLNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xilinx Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 7.48%.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,625 million, or 87.90% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,118,471, which is approximately -6.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,747,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.06 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

399 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 21,532,644 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 14,195,002 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 176,280,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,008,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,596,552 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,123,064 shares during the same period.