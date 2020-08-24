Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $180

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] surged by $1.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $143.73 during the day while it closed the day at $143.23. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Citrix Brings Web Application Firewall Capabilities to the Cloud.

Company launches new service with intelligent features to provide added security for applications and APIs in multi-cloud environments.

Employees today must be able to work from anywhere. And IT needs to ensure the applications they require to get things done are delivered in a secure and reliable manner. To help on both fronts, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today launched Citrix® Web App and API Protection™, a new, cloud-delivered service that provides comprehensive security for applications and APIs in multi-cloud environments.

Citrix Systems Inc. stock has also gained 5.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXS stock has inclined by 4.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.95% and gained 29.15% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXS stock reached $17.48 billion, with 123.52 million shares outstanding and 122.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, CTXS reached a trading volume of 1361058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $161.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CTXS stock trade performance evaluation

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, CTXS shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.50, while it was recorded at 140.74 for the last single week of trading, and 130.48 for the last 200 days.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.99 and a Gross Margin at +83.01. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.65.

Return on Total Capital for CTXS is now 26.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.30. Additionally, CTXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] managed to generate an average of $81,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citrix Systems Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 9.37%.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,461 million, or 96.80% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,419,084, which is approximately -0.929% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,186,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $838.72 million in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly 2.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 13,433,493 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 14,417,540 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 87,073,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,924,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,372,443 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,538,983 shares during the same period.