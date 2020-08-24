Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Stock trading around $21.30 per share: What’s Next?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.05%. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Celsius Holdings Announces Strategic Investment of $22 Million.

Investment Brings Strategic Investors Providing Growth Capital and New International Opportunities.

Facilitates Expansion into Top US Convenience Store Chain.

Over the last 12 months, CELH stock rose by 451.68%. The one-year Celsius Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.08. The average equity rating for CELH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 69.40 million shares outstanding and 25.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 907.69K shares, CELH stock reached a trading volume of 1229278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $25.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 1768.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CELH Stock Performance Analysis:

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 46.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 244.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 451.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 23.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celsius Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.47. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.27.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.01. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $83,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CELH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $677 million, or 46.20% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 18,182,272, which is approximately -20.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,329,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.6 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.52 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 0.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 3,690,560 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,422,880 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,676,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,789,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,644,788 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 967,269 shares during the same period.