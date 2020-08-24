Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Revenue clocked in at $14.59 billion, down -19.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] price plunged by -0.77 percent to reach at -$1.07. The company report on August 20, 2020 that ADP Canada National Employment Report: Employment in Canada Increased by 1,149,800 Jobs in July 2020.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ — Employment in Canada increased by 1,149,800 jobs from June to July according to the July ADP® Canada National Employment Report. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Canada National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute®. The report, which is derived from actual ADP payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis. .

July 2020 Report Highlights*.

A sum of 1478757 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.13M shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares reached a high of $139.05 and dropped to a low of $137.10 until finishing in the latest session at $138.08.

The one-year ADP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.77. The average equity rating for ADP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $149.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $212, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ADP Stock Performance Analysis:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, ADP shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.05, while it was recorded at 139.15 for the last single week of trading, and 153.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Automatic Data Processing Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.53 and a Gross Margin at +45.96. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ADP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 10.57%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,771 million, or 81.30% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,567,267, which is approximately -1.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,146,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.44 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.62 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly -1.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 687 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 23,401,110 shares. Additionally, 720 investors decreased positions by around 25,462,925 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 297,102,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,966,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,526,676 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,111,089 shares during the same period.