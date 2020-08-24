Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] Stock trading around $103.47 per share: What’s Next?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE: AJG] traded at a low on 08/21/20, posting a -2.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $103.47. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Insight Insurance & Risk Management Ltd..

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Edmonton, Alberta-based Insight Insurance & Risk Management Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Insight is a retail insurance broker serving clients throughout Western Canada. It has a diverse client base and offers particular expertise in serving the construction, real estate, hospitality, sports and entertainment industries. Alexis Harke and her team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Kevin Neiles, President, Western Canada for Gallagher’s retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1267494 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at 1.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.60%.

The market cap for AJG stock reached $20.37 billion, with 190.50 million shares outstanding and 189.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 968.94K shares, AJG reached a trading volume of 1267494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJG shares is $116.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $98, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on AJG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has AJG stock performed recently?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, AJG shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.73, while it was recorded at 106.10 for the last single week of trading, and 94.46 for the last 200 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.11 and a Gross Margin at +73.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.58.

Return on Total Capital for AJG is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.64. Additionally, AJG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] managed to generate an average of $20,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. go to 11.48%.

Insider trade positions for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]

There are presently around $16,388 million, or 87.20% of AJG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,754,071, which is approximately -0.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,866,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in AJG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $894.33 million in AJG stock with ownership of nearly -0.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

310 institutional holders increased their position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE:AJG] by around 14,645,967 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 12,502,316 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 131,231,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,379,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,918,370 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,890,717 shares during the same period.