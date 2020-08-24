Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] moved down -0.93: Why It’s Important

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] closed the trading session at $83.21 on 08/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.73, while the highest price level was $84.09. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Activision Blizzard Names Major League Baseball Executive Tony Petitti as President of Sports & Entertainment.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) today announced the appointment of Major League Baseball’s Tony Petitti as President of Sports and Entertainment effective August 17, 2020. In his new role, reporting to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, Petitti will oversee esports, consumer products, and film and television.

“Tony is one of the most highly regarded executives in sports and entertainment,” said Bobby Kotick, Chief Executive Officer of Activision Blizzard. “His success in media and as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of Major League Baseball is the perfect blend of skills to help us realize our aspirations for esports and our related businesses. He is admired by owners, media executives, players and fans.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.04 percent and weekly performance of 3.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, ATVI reached to a volume of 4996148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $77 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.78.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.63, while it was recorded at 82.86 for the last single week of trading, and 65.98 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.36 and a Gross Margin at +67.53. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.30.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.02. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $163,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 24.41%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56,243 million, or 90.40% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,472,825, which is approximately 0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 56,412,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.5 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 662 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 66,866,249 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 71,309,087 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 537,740,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 675,916,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,737,717 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,268,958 shares during the same period.