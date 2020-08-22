Susquehanna slashes price target on Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] – find out why.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE: BYD] closed the trading session at $26.83 on 08/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.16, while the highest price level was $27.13. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Boyd Gaming Completes Exchange Offer For 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2027.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) (the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its offer to exchange all of its outstanding $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Unregistered Notes”) for new 4.750% Senior Notes due 2027 that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Exchange Offer”).

The Exchange Offer expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on August 14, 2020 (such time and date, the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, 99.976% of the Unregistered Notes had been validly tendered and accepted for exchange.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.39 percent and weekly performance of -0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, BYD reached to a volume of 1078601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYD shares is $26.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Boyd Gaming Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Boyd Gaming Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boyd Gaming Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BYD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

BYD stock trade performance evaluation

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, BYD shares gained by 19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.25 for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.45, while it was recorded at 26.87 for the last single week of trading, and 23.57 for the last 200 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.31 and a Gross Margin at +39.49. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Total Capital for BYD is now 8.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 370.99. Additionally, BYD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 361.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] managed to generate an average of $6,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Boyd Gaming Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boyd Gaming Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boyd Gaming Corporation go to 5.10%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,068 million, or 71.70% of BYD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,777,455, which is approximately -2.701% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,628,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.32 million in BYD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $195.47 million in BYD stock with ownership of nearly -2.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boyd Gaming Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD] by around 12,963,628 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 10,739,460 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 53,383,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,086,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYD stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,721,327 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,577,513 shares during the same period.