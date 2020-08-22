OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] Revenue clocked in at $2.16 billion, down -27.61% YTD: What’s Next?

OGE Energy Corp. [NYSE: OGE] closed the trading session at $32.19 on 08/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.09, while the highest price level was $32.62. The company report on August 6, 2020 that OGE Energy Corp. Board names Luke C. Kissam, IV to board of directors.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) today announced that Luke C. Kissam, IV has been elected to serve on its board of directors. His term will begin Sept. 1, 2020 and expire at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in May 2021, at which time he is expected to be nominated for approval by the company’s shareholders. He will serve on the compensation, and nominating and corporate governance committees.

Kissam is the former chairman, chief executive officer and president of Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. Prior to becoming CEO, he held various leadership positions at Albemarle since joining the company in 2003. He also serves on the board of directors of DuPont de Nemours and Albemarle Corporation and has served on a number of community and charitable boards and associations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, OGE reached to a volume of 1716604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGE shares is $34.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for OGE Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $31 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for OGE Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on OGE stock. On May 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OGE shares from 36 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OGE Energy Corp. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

OGE stock trade performance evaluation

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, OGE shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.75, while it was recorded at 32.36 for the last single week of trading, and 36.47 for the last 200 days.

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.60 and a Gross Margin at +48.83. OGE Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.43.

Return on Total Capital for OGE is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.00. Additionally, OGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] managed to generate an average of $178,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.OGE Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OGE Energy Corp. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGE Energy Corp. go to 2.40%.

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,221 million, or 67.10% of OGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,294,123, which is approximately 3.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,242,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.6 million in OGE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $228.55 million in OGE stock with ownership of nearly -7.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OGE Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in OGE Energy Corp. [NYSE:OGE] by around 12,618,307 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 12,562,991 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 105,950,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,131,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,162,388 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,941,167 shares during the same period.