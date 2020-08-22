Market cap of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] reaches 18.46B – now what?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] closed the trading session at $37.97 on 08/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.77, while the highest price level was $38.145. The company report on August 12, 2020 that T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For July 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 2319906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $38.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAG shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 37.98 for the last single week of trading, and 32.30 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.60.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.60. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.99%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,289 million, or 87.00% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 56,598,909, which is approximately 48.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,533,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -12.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 36,119,197 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 43,077,549 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 323,474,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,671,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,639,781 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,056,309 shares during the same period.