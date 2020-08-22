Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] gain 8.38% so far this year. What now?

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] traded at a high on 08/20/20, posting a 0.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.51. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Lexington Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2030 at a price equal to 99.233% of the principal amount, to yield 2.788%.

The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on August 28, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1352547 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lexington Realty Trust stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for LXP stock reached $3.19 billion, with 276.78 million shares outstanding and 270.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 1352547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lexington Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $11.50 to $10.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Lexington Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LXP stock. On August 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LXP shares from 9.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexington Realty Trust is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.30.

How has LXP stock performed recently?

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.40 and a Gross Margin at +41.90. Lexington Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +85.65.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 1.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.26. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $4,903,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexington Realty Trust posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,375.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lexington Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $3,009 million, or 89.70% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,470,996, which is approximately 9.865% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,116,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.28 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $308.37 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly 23.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexington Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 31,696,498 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 9,946,155 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 219,796,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,439,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,045,148 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,591,566 shares during the same period.