JMP Securities lifts Lennar Corporation [LEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] gained 0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $76.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2020 that LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Aya Apartments.

Midrise Community Adds 302 Apartment Homes to East Bay’s Warm Springs Neighborhood.

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Aya, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community located in the Bay Area’s Warm Springs neighborhood.

Lennar Corporation represents 308.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.47 billion with the latest information. LEN stock price has been found in the range of $75.61 to $78.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 1444448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $75.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68.

Trading performance analysis for LEN stock

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.51 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.62, while it was recorded at 76.45 for the last single week of trading, and 58.77 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.27 and a Gross Margin at +20.28. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.24.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 9.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $181,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corporation posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 3.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $19,999 million, or 94.00% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,098,309, which is approximately -5.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,596,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.48 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly 73.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 25,985,594 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 26,857,877 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 207,080,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,924,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,178,219 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,180,774 shares during the same period.