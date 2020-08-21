Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] moved up 26.21: Why It’s Important

Xcel Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: XELB] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.04 at the close of the session, up 26.21%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel, commented, “We are living through an extraordinary period of business and social change. The past five months have presented a period of unprecedented challenge, but also has proven Xcel’s agility, resilience, and the dedication of our employees, supply chain and retail partners. While our financial performance this quarter reflects the impact of the global COVID-19 worldwide crisis, we have taken this opportunity to accelerate our core strategic focus to leverage our technology platform to drive future growth and value creation as we move forward out of this crisis.”.

Xcel Brands Inc. stock is now -30.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XELB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.27 and lowest of $0.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.09, which means current price is +160.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 374.11K shares, XELB reached a trading volume of 7552361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]?

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Xcel Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Xcel Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Wunderlich kept a Buy rating on XELB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Brands Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for XELB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has XELB stock performed recently?

Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.97. With this latest performance, XELB shares gained by 15.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8940, while it was recorded at 0.8917 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0932 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +25.75. Xcel Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.21.

Return on Total Capital for XELB is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.94. Additionally, XELB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB] managed to generate an average of -$40,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Xcel Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xcel Brands Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XELB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Brands Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Brands Inc. [XELB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of XELB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELB stocks are: BUCKINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 222,474, which is approximately -70.096% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 169,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in XELB stocks shares; and M&T BANK CORP, currently with $0.11 million in XELB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:XELB] by around 78,756 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 537,230 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 364,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 980,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,608 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 9,579 shares during the same period.