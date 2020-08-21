why Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.06

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] jumped around 1.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $110.35 at the close of the session, up 1.04%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Akamai Technologies Joins Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council’s Tech Compact for Social Justice.

State’s Largest Technology Group Requires Members to Commit to Measurable Race Parity Targets.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that it has joined The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (“MassTLC”) Tech Compact for Social Justice. As one of the 62 Massachusetts technology company signatories, Akamai commits to make change towards racial equality in its organization. Companies sign on to honor at least three of 12 measurable initiatives.

Akamai Technologies Inc. stock is now 27.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKAM Stock saw the intraday high of $110.78 and lowest of $108.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.39, which means current price is +46.78% above from all time high which was touched on 07/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, AKAM reached a trading volume of 1165123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $124.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AKAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has AKAM stock performed recently?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, AKAM shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.53, while it was recorded at 108.81 for the last single week of trading, and 97.18 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +61.82. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.52.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.03. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $61,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 11.05%.

Insider trade positions for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

There are presently around $16,475 million, or 94.50% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,255,301, which is approximately 2.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,098,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $883.54 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly -2.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 465 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 19,384,701 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 15,226,432 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 114,688,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,299,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,091,920 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,563,009 shares during the same period.