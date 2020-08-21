Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] Stock trading around $9.47 per share: What’s Next?

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.15%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Western Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results.

ANNOUNCES REVISED 2020 GUIDANCE.

Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced second-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $267.6 million , or $0 .60 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaling $514.4 million , second-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $345.7 million , and second-quarter 2020 Free cash flow (1) totaling $208.6 million .

Over the last 12 months, WES stock dropped by -59.18%. The one-year Western Midstream Partners LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.53. The average equity rating for WES stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.34 billion, with 443.97 million shares outstanding and 200.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, WES stock reached a trading volume of 1183342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WES shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

WES Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, WES shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 9.44 for the last single week of trading, and 12.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Midstream Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +42.89. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.11.

Return on Total Capital for WES is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.22. Additionally, WES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] managed to generate an average of $676,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Midstream Partners LP posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to -3.70%.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,501 million, or 36.90% of WES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 24,572,984, which is approximately -5.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 22,926,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.12 million in WES stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $162.88 million in WES stock with ownership of nearly 71.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES] by around 28,014,006 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 41,352,072 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 89,181,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,547,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WES stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,936,327 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,027,573 shares during the same period.