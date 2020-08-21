Wells Fargo Initiated Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ: TNDM] price surged by 2.39 percent to reach at $2.56.

A sum of 1023872 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares reached a high of $110.81 and dropped to a low of $106.67 until finishing in the latest session at $109.89.

The one-year TNDM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.53. The average equity rating for TNDM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $120.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TNDM stock. On June 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TNDM shares from 88 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNDM in the course of the last twelve months was 721.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

TNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.25. With this latest performance, TNDM shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.62 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.62, while it was recorded at 103.73 for the last single week of trading, and 77.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.01. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.83.

Return on Total Capital for TNDM is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.45. Additionally, TNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] managed to generate an average of -$23,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

TNDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNDM.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,153 million, or 93.70% of TNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,237,838, which is approximately -8.105% of the company’s market cap and around 4.39% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,019,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.53 million in TNDM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $568.64 million in TNDM stock with ownership of nearly -2.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ:TNDM] by around 8,536,873 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 9,025,894 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 38,430,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,992,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNDM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,538,640 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,241,592 shares during the same period.