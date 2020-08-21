VeriSign Inc. [VRSN] Is Currently 0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

VeriSign Inc. [NASDAQ: VRSN] gained 0.98% or 2.01 points to close at $208.16 with a heavy trading volume of 1008380 shares. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Verisign Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Verisign”) reported revenue of $314 million for the second quarter of 2020, up 2.6 percent from the same quarter in 2019. Verisign reported net income of $152 million and diluted earnings per share (diluted “EPS”) of $1.32 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $148 million and diluted EPS of $1.24 for the same quarter in 2019. The operating margin was 65.8 percent for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 65.9 percent for the same quarter in 2019.

It opened the trading session at $202.80, the shares rose to $208.74 and dropped to $202.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRSN points out that the company has recorded 0.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 645.01K shares, VRSN reached to a volume of 1008380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VeriSign Inc. [VRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRSN shares is $240.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for VeriSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for VeriSign Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VeriSign Inc. is set at 4.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRSN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for VRSN stock

VeriSign Inc. [VRSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, VRSN shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for VeriSign Inc. [VRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.01, while it was recorded at 207.07 for the last single week of trading, and 200.61 for the last 200 days.

VeriSign Inc. [VRSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VeriSign Inc. [VRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.45 and a Gross Margin at +85.35. VeriSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.71.

Return on Total Capital for VRSN is now 228.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 174.54. Additionally, VRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 585.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VeriSign Inc. [VRSN] managed to generate an average of $702,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.VeriSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VeriSign Inc. [VRSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VeriSign Inc. posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VeriSign Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VeriSign Inc. [VRSN]

There are presently around $21,890 million, or 95.30% of VRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRSN stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 12,815,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,639,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in VRSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in VRSN stock with ownership of nearly -2.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VeriSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in VeriSign Inc. [NASDAQ:VRSN] by around 6,043,120 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 8,783,629 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 90,330,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,157,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRSN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,837,334 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 967,902 shares during the same period.