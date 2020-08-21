Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Stock trading around $1.42 per share: What’s Next?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.79%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Verastem Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

Announced Path Forward for VS-6766 and Defactinib Combination Following Meeting with FDA.

Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trials Expected to Commence by Year End 2020 in Both Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer and KRAS Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Over the last 12 months, VSTM stock rose by 10.08%. The average equity rating for VSTM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $248.94 million, with 165.40 million shares outstanding and 159.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, VSTM stock reached a trading volume of 2916728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06.

VSTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5597, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8414 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verastem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -758.14 and a Gross Margin at +81.46. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -854.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -73.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,498.91. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,493.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,105,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

VSTM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101 million, or 57.70% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,081,021, which is approximately 563.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 9,129,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.96 million in VSTM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.72 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly 92.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 31,538,993 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 45,355,518 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 5,423,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,471,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,325,196 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 19,558,522 shares during the same period.