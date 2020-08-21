Friday, August 21, 2020
The Southern Company [SO] Stock trading around $53.19 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] price surged by 0.26 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Georgia Power’s energy efficiency programs save customers money and help reduce impact of summer heat.

Company estimates residential customer efficiency savings of approximately $300 million over past five years.

Georgia Power continues to encourage customers to minimize the impact of increased energy use and maximize savings on electric bills by making use of the company’s energy efficiency offerings. Amid a hot summer, everything from simple energy-saving tips to home improvement programs can yield significant energy savings and lower bills.

A sum of 2590866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.44M shares. The Southern Company shares reached a high of $53.48 and dropped to a low of $52.94 until finishing in the latest session at $53.19.

The one-year SO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.35. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $60 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.12, while it was recorded at 53.68 for the last single week of trading, and 59.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.30 and a Gross Margin at +30.10. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.43.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.15. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $170,132 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Southern Company posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 4.55%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,942 million, or 61.00% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,777,552, which is approximately -0.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,789,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.97 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly -3.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

645 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 29,084,797 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 43,153,281 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 547,086,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 619,325,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,989,266 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 10,187,163 shares during the same period.

