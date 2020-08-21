The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Stock trading around $95.36 per share: What’s Next?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.93%.

Over the last 12 months, ALL stock dropped by -8.21%. The one-year The Allstate Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.13. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.83 billion, with 313.70 million shares outstanding and 311.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ALL stock reached a trading volume of 1612245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $117.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, ALL shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.10 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.29, while it was recorded at 95.13 for the last single week of trading, and 102.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Allstate Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.12. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now 20.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.76. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of $104,709 per employee.

ALL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Allstate Corporation posted 2.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 6.07%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,299 million, or 80.10% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,583,375, which is approximately 4.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,549,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.45 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -2.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 20,690,825 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 21,288,756 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 202,351,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,331,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,892,892 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,128,792 shares during the same period.