Raymond James lifts Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $14.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Ares Capital Corporation Announces June 30, 2020 Financial Results and Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.40 Per Share.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share. The third quarter dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

Ares Capital Corporation represents 422.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.04 billion with the latest information. ARCC stock price has been found in the range of $14.075 to $14.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 1852656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $15.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ARCC stock

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.38, while it was recorded at 14.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.69 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.92 and a Gross Margin at +72.97. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.56.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.36. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $660,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ares Capital Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $1,932 million, or 36.16% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,648,405, which is approximately 13.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 7,725,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.33 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $68.39 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 12,687,420 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 19,922,729 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 102,678,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,288,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,560,113 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,849,671 shares during the same period.