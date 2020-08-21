Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM] fell -32.03% so far this year. What now?

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [NYSE: PLYM] closed the trading session at $12.50 on 08/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.50, while the highest price level was $13.00. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Follow-On Offering of 7,500,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced the upsizing and pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.85 per share. The Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $91.1 million, after deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. Plymouth intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund acquisitions, including certain industrial properties under contract, and for working capital and other general purposes, including to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.03 percent and weekly performance of -13.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 140.70K shares, PLYM reached to a volume of 2457185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYM shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sandler O’Neill raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLYM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PLYM stock trade performance evaluation

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.31. With this latest performance, PLYM shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.33, while it was recorded at 13.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.72 and a Gross Margin at +14.05. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Total Capital for PLYM is now -2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.85. Additionally, PLYM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM] managed to generate an average of -$394,778 per employee.Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. posted -1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLYM.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $131 million, or 54.00% of PLYM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,348,107, which is approximately 83.454% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 933,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.66 million in PLYM stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $9.22 million in PLYM stock with ownership of nearly 15.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [NYSE:PLYM] by around 3,133,507 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 884,020 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,495,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,512,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,977 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 463,696 shares during the same period.