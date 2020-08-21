Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Stock trading around $11.98 per share: What’s Next?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.53%. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on Third Quarter Operating Trends.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on its third quarter operating trends.

Over the last 12 months, PEB stock dropped by -54.48%. The one-year Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.91. The average equity rating for PEB stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.55 billion, with 130.56 million shares outstanding and 128.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, PEB stock reached a trading volume of 2351157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $14.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PEB stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

PEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 11.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.64. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of $1,985,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

PEB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,658 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,595,867, which is approximately -0.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,967,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.23 million in PEB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.86 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly -6.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 26,431,465 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 35,331,224 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 76,654,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,417,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,861,307 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 16,481,266 shares during the same period.