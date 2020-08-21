PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $10

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $9.42 price per share at the time. The company report on July 31, 2020 that PBF Energy Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

– Second quarter income from operations of $620.8 million (excluding special items, second quarter loss from operations of $433.7 million ).

– Bolstered liquidity by more than $1.5 billion through sale of hydrogen plants and notes offering.

PBF Energy Inc. represents 120.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.11 billion with the latest information. PBF stock price has been found in the range of $9.07 to $9.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 2705993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $10.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $4, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 18.01 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.30.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.79. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of $92,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.86.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF.

An analysis of insider ownership at PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $921 million, or 80.50% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,233,457, which is approximately 29.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,436,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.89 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.0 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 39.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 20,488,678 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 17,140,923 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 60,175,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,804,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,966,571 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,409,073 shares during the same period.