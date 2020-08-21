OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Stock trading around $2.67 per share: What’s Next?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.59%. The company report on August 20, 2020 that OpGen Announces CE-IVD Marking and Commercial Launch in Europe of its Own Developed Molecular Diagnostic SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB for Detection of the Virus Causing COVID-19.

– Own developed SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB for COVID-19 uses real-time PCR (RT-PCR) technology on open PCR platforms, designed to provide results in approximately one hour.

– 100% Sensitivity and 97.3% Specificity demonstrated in isolated RNA .

Over the last 12 months, OPGN stock dropped by -50.56%. The average equity rating for OPGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.94 million, with 17.69 million shares outstanding and 15.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, OPGN stock reached a trading volume of 104533079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

OPGN Stock Performance Analysis:

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.59. With this latest performance, OPGN shares gained by 18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OpGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -313.59 and a Gross Margin at +53.36. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -355.75.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -173.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -327.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.60. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$311,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

OPGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OpGen Inc. posted -3.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPGN.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,343, which is approximately 180.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 56,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in OPGN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.1 million in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 358,124 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 229,856 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 148,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,234 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 220,313 shares during the same period.