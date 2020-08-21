Northland Capital lifts Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] gained 5.05% or 0.45 points to close at $9.26 with a heavy trading volume of 1139274 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

— EYSUVIS™ NDA Accepted by FDA; Assigned PDUFA Goal Date of October 30, 2020 —- 2Q 2020 INVELTYS® Revenue of $0.8 Million —- Conference Call and Webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET –.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $8.73, the shares rose to $9.38 and dropped to $8.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KALA points out that the company has recorded 42.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -185.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 942.56K shares, KALA reached to a volume of 1139274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $17, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on KALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

Trading performance analysis for KALA stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, KALA shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1452.49 and a Gross Margin at +53.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1553.29.

Return on Total Capital for KALA is now -52.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.78. Additionally, KALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] managed to generate an average of -$693,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]

There are presently around $409 million, or 85.60% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,874,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,402,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.03 million in KALA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $43.32 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly 64.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 8,635,347 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,944,530 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,610,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,190,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,821,226 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,079,091 shares during the same period.