Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] moved up 0.76: Why It’s Important

Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE: MSI] closed the trading session at $151.61 on 08/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $148.44, while the highest price level was $151.72. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Motorola Solutions Announces Redemption of All Remaining $551,767,000 Outstanding of Its 3.750% Senior Notes Due 2022.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that it has issued a notice to redeem all of the remaining $551,767,000 outstanding of its 3.750% senior notes due May 15, 2022 (CUSIP No. 620076BB4) (the “Notes”). In accordance with the terms of the indenture under which the Notes were issued, the Notes will be redeemed in full on September 14, 2020, (the “Redemption Date”) at a Redemption Price (as defined below), with respect to the Notes, equal to the greater of: (a) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed on the Redemption Date and (b) the sum of the present values of the Remaining Scheduled Payments of principal and interest on the Notes (not including any portion of any payments of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), discounted to the Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate, plus 0.30% (30 basis points), as determined by the Independent Investment Banker, plus, in the case of both (a) and (b) above, accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes being redeemed to, but not including, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price will be determined at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time, on September 9, 2020.

A notice of redemption is being delivered by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee for the Notes, to all registered holders. Copies of the notice of redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption may be obtained from The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. by calling (800) 254-2826.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.91 percent and weekly performance of 3.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, MSI reached to a volume of 1069759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSI shares is $164.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Motorola Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $196 to $161. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Motorola Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $168 to $130, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on MSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motorola Solutions Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MSI stock trade performance evaluation

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, MSI shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.54, while it was recorded at 148.92 for the last single week of trading, and 153.38 for the last 200 days.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91 and a Gross Margin at +47.42. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.01.

Return on Total Capital for MSI is now 36.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.49. Additionally, MSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] managed to generate an average of $51,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Motorola Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motorola Solutions Inc. posted 2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Motorola Solutions Inc. go to 10.32%.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,422 million, or 90.60% of MSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,441,668, which is approximately -2.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,749,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in MSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.16 billion in MSI stock with ownership of nearly -4.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motorola Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE:MSI] by around 19,432,149 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 22,298,580 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 106,165,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,895,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,617,521 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,113,862 shares during the same period.