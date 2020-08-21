Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] is -62.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.73%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Monopar and NorthStar Partner with Aragen for Testing of Novel Potential Therapeutic for Severe COVID-19.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR) (Wilmette, IL) and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (Beloit, WI), who are collaborating on the development of urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted radio-immuno-therapeutics (uPRITs) for the potential treatment of patients with severe COVID-19, today announced a partnership with Aragen Bioscience, Inc. (Morgan Hill, CA), a leading contract research organization focused on accelerating preclinical biologics product development. Aragen will perform studies aimed at selecting a lead candidate uPRIT to advance into IND-enabling development for severe COVID-19.

“Aragen’s expertise in this specific area of preclinical research should accelerate selection of a lead uPRIT based on the MNPR-101 antibody scaffold to advance toward the clinic,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar.

The average equity rating for MNPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.67 million, with 10.65 million shares outstanding and 2.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 126.20K shares, MNPR stock reached a trading volume of 2534219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.73. With this latest performance, MNPR shares dropped by -20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.68% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for MNPR is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] managed to generate an average of -$603,553 per employee.Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 22.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of MNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNPR stocks are: NORTHERN TRUST CORP with ownership of 49,753, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in MNPR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $20000.0 in MNPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNPR] by around 50,751 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 11,932 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNPR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,923 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 11,932 shares during the same period.