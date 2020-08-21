Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] moved down -13.08: Why It’s Important

Medley Management Inc. [NYSE: MDLY] traded at a low on 08/19/20, posting a -13.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.76. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Medley Management Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) (“MDLY” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Summary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2568179 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medley Management Inc. stands at 33.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.17%.

The market cap for MDLY stock reached $25.59 million, with 6.24 million shares outstanding and 5.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 956.77K shares, MDLY reached a trading volume of 2568179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Medley Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price from $10 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2017, representing the official price target for Medley Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on MDLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medley Management Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

How has MDLY stock performed recently?

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, MDLY shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7549, while it was recorded at 0.7460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6358 for the last 200 days.

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.33. Medley Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for MDLY is now -14.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.20. Additionally, MDLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 280.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] managed to generate an average of -$54,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.

Earnings analysis for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medley Management Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medley Management Inc. go to 2.01%.

Insider trade positions for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 33.40% of MDLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLY stocks are: AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 579,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 170,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in MDLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90000.0 in MDLY stock with ownership of nearly -1.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Medley Management Inc. [NYSE:MDLY] by around 39,009 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,189,745 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 47,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,276,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,633 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,114,227 shares during the same period.