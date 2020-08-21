Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] is -62.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.90 during the day while it closed the day at $0.85. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Matinas BioPharma Announces Publication of Results from Phase 1 Portion of the EnACT Study Investigating Safety and Tolerability of MAT2203.

Data published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy demonstrate MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) is well tolerated without the side effects commonly seen with IV amphotericin B.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), today announced the publication of data from the Phase 1 portion of the EnACT (Encochleated Oral Amphotericin for Cryptococcal Meningitis Trial) study for MAT2203, a novel oral formulation of amphotericin B, investigating its safety and tolerability. The data were published online in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, (AAC), a journal of the American Society of Microbiology, in a manuscript entitled “Safety and tolerability of a novel oral formulation of amphotericin B: Phase I EnACT trial”.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTNB stock has declined by -5.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.58% and lost -62.56% year-on date.

The market cap for MTNB stock reached $173.69 million, with 197.60 million shares outstanding and 181.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, MTNB reached a trading volume of 6059680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, MTNB shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8163, while it was recorded at 0.8360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0406 for the last 200 days.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21067.38. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19343.35.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -70.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.79. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$827,269 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.70 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTNB.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40 million, or 26.20% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 11,478,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 11,279,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.59 million in MTNB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.48 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly 0.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 3,148,709 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 9,238,548 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 35,026,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,413,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 946,309 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,391,308 shares during the same period.