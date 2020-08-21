Market cap of Innodata Inc. [INOD] reaches 59.54M – now what?

Innodata Inc. [NASDAQ: INOD] closed the trading session at $2.45 on 08/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.6719, while the highest price level was $2.68. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Innodata Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today reported results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 114.91 percent and weekly performance of 59.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 104.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 64.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 104.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 76.40K shares, INOD reached to a volume of 2561660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innodata Inc. [INOD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innodata Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for INOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for INOD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

INOD stock trade performance evaluation

Innodata Inc. [INOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.09. With this latest performance, INOD shares gained by 64.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.84 for Innodata Inc. [INOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.21 for the last 200 days.

Innodata Inc. [INOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innodata Inc. [INOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.59 and a Gross Margin at +33.44. Innodata Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Total Capital for INOD is now -1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innodata Inc. [INOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.97. Additionally, INOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innodata Inc. [INOD] managed to generate an average of -$440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Innodata Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Innodata Inc. [INOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innodata Inc. go to 20.00%.

Innodata Inc. [INOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 19.90% of INOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,014,930, which is approximately 6.461% of the company’s market cap and around 10.22% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 866,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in INOD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 million in INOD stock with ownership of nearly -1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innodata Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Innodata Inc. [NASDAQ:INOD] by around 87,028 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 39,689 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,152,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,278,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INOD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,956 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,936 shares during the same period.