Market cap of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] reaches 393.52M – now what?

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ: HCAC] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.48 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (“HCAC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCAC) in connection with HCAC’s merger with privately-held Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo”). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HCAC will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock is now 3.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCAC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.60 and lowest of $10.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.40, which means current price is +13.79% above from all time high which was touched on 07/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 570.52K shares, HCAC reached a trading volume of 2495853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has HCAC stock performed recently?

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, HCAC shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HCAC is now -2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] managed to generate an average of $386,667 per employee.Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]

25 institutional holders increased their position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ:HCAC] by around 4,314,616 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,898,975 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,569,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,782,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,217,174 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 674,729 shares during the same period.