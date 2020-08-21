Friday, August 21, 2020
type here...
Market

Market cap of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] reaches 393.52M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Industry

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Is Currently 0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. closed the trading session at $1.03 on 08/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Reed’s Inc. [REED] Is Currently 11.93 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Reed's Inc. price surged by 11.93 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Reed’s, Inc. Announces Second...
Read more
Finance

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] moved down -2.46: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MFA Financial Inc. loss -2.46% on the last trading session, reaching $2.78 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] reaches 371.87M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Aspira Women's Health Inc. traded at a high on 08/18/20, posting a 8.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.97....
Read more

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ: HCAC] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.48 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (“HCAC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HCAC) in connection with HCAC’s merger with privately-held Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo”). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HCAC will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock is now 3.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCAC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.60 and lowest of $10.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.40, which means current price is +13.79% above from all time high which was touched on 07/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 570.52K shares, HCAC reached a trading volume of 2495853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has HCAC stock performed recently?

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, HCAC shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HCAC is now -2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] managed to generate an average of $386,667 per employee.Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]

25 institutional holders increased their position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ:HCAC] by around 4,314,616 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,898,975 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,569,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,782,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,217,174 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 674,729 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMonopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] is -62.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articlePlymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM] fell -32.03% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Market

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] moved down -13.08: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Medley Management Inc. traded at a low on 08/19/20, posting a -13.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.76. The...
Read more
Market

Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Pure Storage Inc. jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.90 at the close of the session, up 0.95%. The...
Read more
Market

For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $23. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. traded at a low on 08/19/20, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] moved down -1.96: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation price plunged by -1.96 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Dynavax Announces Grant...
Read more
Finance

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [JKHY] Stock trading around $172.22 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Jack Henry & Associates Inc. loss -12.87% or -25.45 points to close at $172.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2442026 shares. The...
Read more
Companies

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. [PLYM] fell -32.03% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. closed the trading session at $12.50 on 08/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] reaches 393.52M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.48 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Industry

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] is -62.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] moved down -1.96: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation price plunged by -1.96 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Dynavax Announces Grant...
Read more
Finance

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [JKHY] Stock trading around $172.22 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Jack Henry & Associates Inc. loss -12.87% or -25.45 points to close at $172.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2442026 shares. The...
Read more

Popular Category