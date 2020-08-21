Market cap of Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX] reaches 102.56M – now what?

Flux Power Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FLUX] jumped around 0.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.35 at the close of the session, up 10.54%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Flux Power Announces Closing of $12.4 Million Underwritten Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power”) (NASDAQ CM: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,099,250 shares of common stock priced at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase additional shares, prior to deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses payable by Flux Power.

Flux Power intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. stock is now -41.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLUX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.75 and lowest of $4.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.09, which means current price is +40.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 58.17K shares, FLUX reached a trading volume of 1106566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flux Power Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54.

How has FLUX stock performed recently?

Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.28. With this latest performance, FLUX shares dropped by -34.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.76 and a Gross Margin at +5.02. Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.24.

Additionally, FLUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 196.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flux Power Holdings Inc. [FLUX] managed to generate an average of -$165,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.