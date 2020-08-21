Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [JKHY] Stock trading around $172.22 per share: What’s Next?

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [NASDAQ: JKHY] loss -12.87% or -25.45 points to close at $172.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2442026 shares. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Results.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, today announces results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and discusses its continued response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It opened the trading session at $184.56, the shares rose to $185.74 and dropped to $171.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JKHY points out that the company has recorded -1.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 516.51K shares, JKHY reached to a volume of 2442026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKHY shares is $171.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKHY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $181, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on JKHY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is set at 5.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for JKHY in the course of the last twelve months was 43.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [JKHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, JKHY shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [JKHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.75, while it was recorded at 191.07 for the last single week of trading, and 164.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [JKHY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +40.55. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.51.

Return on Total Capital for JKHY is now 25.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [JKHY] managed to generate an average of $42,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKHY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $11,913 million, or 94.50% of JKHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKHY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,407,243, which is approximately -3.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,013,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in JKHY stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $680.56 million in JKHY stock with ownership of nearly -16.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. [NASDAQ:JKHY] by around 5,018,424 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 4,501,060 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 59,651,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,170,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKHY stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,649 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 89,739 shares during the same period.