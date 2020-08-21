iFresh Inc. [IFMK] is 156.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] price surged by 15.56 percent to reach at $0.14.

A sum of 4062697 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 505.45K shares. iFresh Inc. shares reached a high of $1.15 and dropped to a low of $0.86 until finishing in the latest session at $1.04.

Guru’s Opinion on iFresh Inc. [IFMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for iFresh Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

IFMK Stock Performance Analysis:

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, IFMK shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for iFresh Inc. [IFMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0237, while it was recorded at 0.9381 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8469 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iFresh Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iFresh Inc. [IFMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.82. iFresh Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.26.

iFresh Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of IFMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,086, which is approximately 62.845% of the company’s market cap and around 44.26% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 74,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in IFMK stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $49000.0 in IFMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iFresh Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK] by around 189,040 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 14,995 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 152,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFMK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,063 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,995 shares during the same period.