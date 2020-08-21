Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] Revenue clocked in at $166.60 million, up 29.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE: HASI] gained 6.91% on the last trading session, reaching $41.64 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Hannon Armstrong Upsizes and Prices Green Bonds Offering of $375 Million of 3.75% Senior Unsecured Notes and $125 Million of 0% Convertible Notes.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions, today announced it has upsized and priced its private offering of $375 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “Senior Unsecured Notes”) by its indirect subsidiaries, HAT Holdings I LLC (“HAT I”) and HAT Holdings II LLC (“HAT II,” and together with HAT I, the “Issuers”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced $350 million in aggregate principal amount.

The Senior Unsecured Notes will be guaranteed by the Company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, L.P., and Hannon Armstrong Capital, LLC. The settlement of the Senior Unsecured Notes is expected to occur on August 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes (as defined below) are expected to be rated BB+ by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. represents 72.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.08 billion with the latest information. HASI stock price has been found in the range of $38.585 to $41.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 786.44K shares, HASI reached a trading volume of 1717423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $39.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31.

Trading performance analysis for HASI stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, HASI shares gained by 20.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.88 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.87, while it was recorded at 39.34 for the last single week of trading, and 30.49 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.25 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.62.

Return on Total Capital for HASI is now 1.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.54. Additionally, HASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] managed to generate an average of $1,336,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]

There are presently around $2,417 million, or 81.90% of HASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HASI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,872,584, which is approximately 7.945% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,507,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.98 million in HASI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $153.39 million in HASI stock with ownership of nearly -51.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE:HASI] by around 9,080,609 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,108,924 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 41,857,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,046,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HASI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,457 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 624,078 shares during the same period.