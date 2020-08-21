For Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM], Stephens sees a rise to $47. What next?

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ: CALM] price surged by 1.75 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Cal-Maine Foods Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock by Jean Reed Adams, the wife of the Company’s late founder, Fred R. Adams, Jr. (“Mr. Adams”), and a trust of which the four daughters of Mr. Adams, Luanne Adams, Nancy Adams Briggs, Laurel Adams Krodel, and Dinnette Adams Baker, are beneficiaries (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”), at a public offering price of $39.00 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of the common stock, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on August 24, 2020.

The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the Selling Stockholders.

A sum of 5180086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 354.47K shares. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $42.54 and dropped to a low of $40.81 until finishing in the latest session at $41.98.

The one-year CALM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.04. The average equity rating for CALM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALM shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

CALM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.94. With this latest performance, CALM shares dropped by -4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.93, while it was recorded at 43.40 for the last single week of trading, and 41.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cal-Maine Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.46 and a Gross Margin at +13.50. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

CALM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. go to -10.00%.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,305 million, or 74.50% of CALM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,706,575, which is approximately -0.199% of the company’s market cap and around 31.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,101,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.18 million in CALM stocks shares; and NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $125.7 million in CALM stock with ownership of nearly 144.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ:CALM] by around 4,302,021 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 3,091,803 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 23,697,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,090,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,021,353 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338,288 shares during the same period.