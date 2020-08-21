Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] Revenue clocked in at $95.50 million, down 0.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE: FTK] gained 22.70% or 0.37 points to close at $2.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1409397 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.72, the shares rose to $2.01 and dropped to $1.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTK points out that the company has recorded 12.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -203.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 546.98K shares, FTK reached to a volume of 1409397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTK shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Flotek Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2016, representing the official price target for Flotek Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $17, while Oppenheimer kept a Perform rating on FTK stock. On April 24, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for FTK shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flotek Industries Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for FTK stock

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.21. With this latest performance, FTK shares gained by 24.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.77 for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.36, while it was recorded at 1.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.99 and a Gross Margin at -31.69. Flotek Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.29.

Return on Total Capital for FTK is now -33.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.20. Additionally, FTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] managed to generate an average of -$441,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Flotek Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flotek Industries Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flotek Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]

There are presently around $52 million, or 53.80% of FTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTK stocks are: NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,713,398, which is approximately 10.32% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,360,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.72 million in FTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.53 million in FTK stock with ownership of nearly -5.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flotek Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE:FTK] by around 4,250,410 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 9,565,401 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,173,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,989,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,273,608 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,298 shares during the same period.